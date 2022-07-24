New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Parts of the national capital witnessed rains on Sunday as the maximum temperature settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

The minimum temperature was 27.1 degrees Celsius, it said.

Paschim Vihar in the western parts of the city and Laxmi Nagar in the east recorded rains. Shahdara and a few other places witnessed a drizzle, it added.

The relative humidity oscillated between 89 per cent to 61 per cent.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city will witness a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of thundershowers on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average, while the maximum temperature was 34.9 degrees Celsius.

