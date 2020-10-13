Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 13 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted moderate rain or thundershower in some districts of Odisha.

These districts include Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurdha, Cuttack and Nayagarh.

"Thunderstorm with lightning, moderate rain or thundershower at some places with one or two spells of intense rain very likely to occur over Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurdha, Cuttack and Nayagarh districts," the IMD said. Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed parts of Bhubaneswar, causing waterlogging in several places. (ANI)

