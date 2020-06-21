Jaipur, Jun 21 (PTI) Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in some parts of eastern Rajasthan during the last 24 hours, the Meteorological department said on Sunday.

During this period, 27 mm rain was recorded in Aklera of Jhalawar, followed by 27 mm in Alwar and 20 mm in Bhainsrodgarh of Chittorgarh, it said.

Also Read | Indo-Sino Standoff in Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi Again Targets PM Modi, Says 'Satellite Images Show Chinese Troops on Indian Land in Pangong Lake Area'.

Some other locations which received rainfall were Mandalgarh in Bhilwara (19 mm), Begun in Chittorgarh (18 mm), Bijolia in Bhilwara (16 mm) and Mahua in Dausa (15 mm), the meteorological department said.

It said Manoharthana of Jhalawar received 16 mm rainfall, Behror in Alwar (13 mm) and 9 mm each in Lalsot, Mandana, Tijara, Srimadhopur and Sikar.

Also Read | 14 More ITBP Personnel Test Positive For COVID-19: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 21, 2020.

From Sunday morning to evening, Churu and Kota recorded 5.8 mm and 1.3 mm rainfall respectively, the MeT department added.

Meanwhile, the day temperature at most places in the state dropped by one to two degrees Celsius as compared to Saturday, the meteorological department said.

The highest day temperature in the state was recorded in Sri Ganganagar at 41.9 degree Celsius, followed by 41 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, it said.

Churu, Kota, Jaipur and Jaisalmer recorded their respective highs at 40, 39.9, 39.8 and 39.5 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

The maximum temperature in Barmer was 39 degrees Celsius, Ajmer and Jodhpur (38 degrees Celsius each) and 34.6 degrees Celsius in Dabok, it said.

The minimum temperature at most places in the state was recorded between 25.6 and 32.5 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

The weather department has predicted light to moderate rainfall and dust storm at several places in the state during the next 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)