Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): Rain lashed in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and areas around it in the early hours of Friday.

This comes hours after national weather forecasting agency India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall in parts of Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad) Karnal, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Loharu, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Narnaul (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Pilakhua (U.P.) Pilani, Jhunjunu, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," IMD had tweeted at 10.30 pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, at 3.05 am on Friday, IMD predicted light intensity rain or drizzle over and adjoining areas of Nuh, Sohna, Manesar in Haryana in the next two hours. (ANI)

