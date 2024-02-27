Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Several parts of Madhya Pradesh received rainfall and hailstorm occurred in Betul in the last 24 hours and further showers are likely to continue in the state for the next 24 hours, the met department said on Tuesday.

The sudden change in the weather conditions of the state after sunny days in the previous week is due to a western disturbance active in North India.

"A western disturbance is active in North India and there is a trough line which is passing from the Arabian Sea to South West Madhya Pradesh, due to which rainfall occurred in the state in the last 24 hours. Chhindwara received around 34 mm of rain while Khandwa, Betul received 20 mm and 11mm respectively in the last 24 hours," S N Sahu, meteorologist, IMD Bhopal.

"The rain is still continuing in some parts of the state like in Khajuraho and Datia. There is a possibility of rain with lightning at some places in Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, Indore, Sagar, Rewa divisions in the state in the next 24 hours", Sahu said.

He further said, "Hailstorms occurred in Betul in the state last night. There may be the possibility of hailstorms occurring in Khajuraho, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh. Right now it is visible on radar that rain is still continuing in some parts of the state."

Besides, it may rain in the state capital Bhopal till Tuesday evening. Rewa and Sagar may also receive rain with lightning today, he added.

Meanwhile, according to the Met office, Hailstorm with lightning and strong winds (50-60 kmph) is likely to continue over Shivpuri, Betul, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, and Maihar district in the forenoon hours. Light thunderstorm with lightning to continue over Datia, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Katni, Chhindwara and Seoni districts in forenoon hours. (ANI)

