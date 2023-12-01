Rohtang (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): Parts of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall on Friday morning.

There was snowfall at the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang Pass as well.

A drop in temperature was also observed due to rain and snowfall on the higher peaks of Kangra Valley on Thursday, disrupting normal life.

A local said, "Weather is not good here today. It is raining and it is too much cold. I am finding it difficult to work due to too much cold. Due to too much cold it is difficult to get work."

Another daily wage labourer said that due to cold and snowfall, it was difficult to find work.

"During rain, it is difficult to get work. Food is also not available due to cold weather," he added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert on Monday, indicating the possibility of rain and hailstorms in Uttarakhand and Himachal for the next 24 hours. "The effect of western disturbance will soon be seen in Uttarakhand and Himachal, due to which an orange alert has been issued in both states," the IMD said on Monday.

Heavy rain and hail lashed Chandigarh on Thursday morning. Srinagar also witnessed a spell of light rain. Heavy snowfall continued in Poonch. Traffic movement on Mughal Road, Srinagar was suspended due to heavy snowfall.

Notably, the unseasonal rainfall was caused due to western disturbances. It is a series of cyclonic storms that originate in the Mediterranean and travel over 9,000 km to bring winter rainfall to northwest India.

They are extratropical weather systems that affect the Indian subcontinent, especially the northern and northwestern regions. (ANI)

