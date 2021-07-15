Jaipur, Jul 15 (PTI) Light to heavy rainfall was recorded at several places in Rajasthan on Thursday with the weather department predicting an increase in rain activities in eastern parts of the state within the next few days.

Chittorgarh gauged 41 mm of rain, Sikar 21 and Churu 1.8 from morning till evening on Thursday.

According to a meteorological Department spokesperson, in the 24-hour period till Thursday evening, Mandawar in Alwar and Bayana in Bharatpur each got 11 cm rain, Nagaur 9 cm, Fatehpur 8 cm, Behror and Tapukara in Alwar 7 cm each, Pirawa of Jhalawar and Garhi of Banswara 6 cm each.

Pali recorded a maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius, Barmer-Sawaimadhopur 41.1 degrees Celsius each, Bikaner 40.9 degrees Celsius and Dholpur 40.2 degrees Celsius.

Jaipur Meteorological Centre Director Radheshyam Sharma said due to the formation of a circulation system around northeast Rajasthan on July 17-18, there will be an increase in rain activities in the eastern parts of the state.

Due to its effect, there is a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places in some districts of Bharatpur, Jaipur and Kota divisions from July 17 to 19. On July 18, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places in the districts of Bharatpur, Jaipur divisions.

