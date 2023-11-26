Mumbai, November 26: Mumbai received light showers accompanied by thunder early Sunday morning and the rainfall coupled with the cool breeze made the city weather pleasant. There was no disruption of road traffic or local train services due to the rainfall. The Colaba observatory (representative of south Mumbai) recorded 9.2 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) recorded 5.2 mm rainfall over the last 24 hours, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Mumbai Rains Latest Update: Mumbaikars Brace for Unseasonal Rainfall From November 25, Alert Issued

Apart from the metropolis, various other parts of the state like north central Maharashtra and Konkan region also received showers.

Rains in Mumbai

#Rain in Mumbai this morning: As per IMD, this is due to ‘the interaction of the low level eaterlies and approaching western disturbance’. There’s a warning for rainfall, thunderstorms & lightning in Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Marathwada and Vidarbha during 24-28 November 2023. pic.twitter.com/oV2PqEGjRg — Janhavee Moole (@janhavee) November 26, 2023

Westerly disturbances and winds from the Bay of Bengal caused the rainfall, as per sources in the IMD Mumbai. The trough line is strong bringing rains to Maharashtra, which otherwise are restricted to north India only, they said.

