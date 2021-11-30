Jaipur, Nov 30 (PTI) With the activation of a new western disturbance, light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in parts of Rajasthan from Wednesday, weatherman said here.

The rainfall is likely to occur in Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur divisions in south and south east Rajasthan on December 1 whereas the light to moderate rainfall may occur on December 2 in the districts of Jodhpur, Kota, Jaipur, Udaipur and Ajmer divisions, a MeT official said.

"A low pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and a western disturbance is also likely to be active in the state from December 1. Due to this system, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning," the official said.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places in Udaipur division. There is a possibility of light rain at isolated places over east Rajasthan on December 3, while the weather will be clear from December 4, he added.

Meanwhile, Churu was recorded as the coldest place in the state with a minimum of 6 degrees Celsius last night.

Sangariya (Hanumangarh) recorded 7.1 degrees while the night temperature at other places was between 7.6 and 16.4 degrees Celsius.

