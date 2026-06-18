India News | Raipur Administration Fully Prepared for NEET Re-exam, 25 Centres Equipped with Necessary Facilities: Collector

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 18 (ANI): The Raipur district administration has completed extensive preparations for the upcoming NEET re-examination, with officials ensuring that all examination centres are equipped with essential facilities for candidates.

Speaking about the arrangements, Raipur Collector Gaurav Kumar Singh told ANI that the administration was making every effort to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination across the district.

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"We are prepared and making every effort," Singh said.

The Collector said that special attention was being given to basic amenities and logistical arrangements at all examination centres. According to him, measures have been taken to address issues related to heat, electricity and water supply so that candidates do not face any inconvenience on the examination day.

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"Whether it's heat, electricity, or water, arrangements are being made for all of these," he said.

Singh further stated that officials were conducting physical inspections of examination centres to verify preparedness and ensure that all required facilities were in place before the examination.

"Everything is being checked through physical inspections," he said.

Highlighting the scale of the arrangements, the Collector informed that the examination would be conducted at 25 centres in Raipur district and that each centre would be provided with all necessary facilities.

"There are 25 centres, and every centre will have all kinds of arrangements," Singh added.

The administration's preparations are aimed at ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for candidates appearing in the NEET re-examination in Raipur.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday (June 16) chaired a meeting of the Higher Education Department at the state secretariat and directed officials to ensure proper arrangements for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026, scheduled to be held on June 21.

CM Yadav stressed that no lapses should occur at any level during the examination process and instructed officials to examine with complete transparency, efficient management and strict adherence to protocols. The examination will be conducted at 283 centres across 30 districts in Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister directed the Higher Education Department, which is coordinating the examination, to ensure that biometric machines, CCTV cameras and signal jammers are installed at all examination centres by June 19 and tested through a trial run on June 20.

An Indian Army helicopter conducted a trial landing at the Tirunelveli Armed Reserve Ground on Tuesday (June 16) as part of preparations to transport NEET-UG 2026 question papers under enhanced security arrangements.

To ensure that the question papers do not leak again and that the examination is conducted fairly, authorities have arranged to deliver the question papers to examination centres at the last minute using helicopters.

Under the proposed plan, the question papers will be flown from Delhi to Madurai by aircraft. From there, they will be transported to the Tirunelveli Armed Reserve Ground in an Indian Army helicopter under the protection of Air Force officials. A mock drill was conducted to test these security arrangements.

The NEET examination held last month was cancelled following allegations of question paper leakage, after which authorities announced that the re-examination would be conducted on June 21. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)