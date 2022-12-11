Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 11 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh on Sunday received a warm welcome on his return to Chhattisgarh after guiding the Congress to victory in the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

Baghel was the Congress' observer for the hill-state.

Speaking to reporters at the Raipur airport, Baghel said Chhattisgarh also played an important role in Congress' victory in Himachal Pradesh.

"Chhattisgarh has also contributed to our victory in Himachal Pradesh. The schemes of our government here were included in 10 guarantees that we made toi the people of Himachal. Now we are in power in three states and the next target is to win Karnataka. We are confident of forming the government in Karnataka," he said.

Baghel on Saturday announced the selection of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as the Congress' legislature party chief in Himachal Pradesh, thereby paving the way for his elevation as CM.

Earlier, on Sunday, Sukhu took oath as the 15th chief minister of the hill-state at a ceremony in Shimla.

The Congress won a total of 40 seats in the closely-fought Himachal Assembly polls. (ANI)

