India News | Raipur Man Dies, 2nd COVID-19 Death in C'garh After WB Migrant

Raipur, May 29 (PTI) Chhattisgarh witnessed its second COVID-19 death on Friday as samples of a man who died while being treated for pneumonia tested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said.

He was among the 16 people whose reports returned positive for the infection on Friday, the official added.

Earlier, a 36-year-old migrant worker died on May 24in Durg during transit to his native West Bengal from Maharashtra.

The state health department is, however, counting Friday's death as the first one from COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh.

"The man, a factory worker in Urla here, was recently admitted to a private hospital. He was suffering from pneumonia and his sample was sent for COVID-19 test to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur. He died today and his report returned positive soon after," he added.

"Urla area and Birgaon, where he belonged, have been declared containment zones," he added.

Of the other new cases reported on Friday, six were from Kabirdham, two from Bilaspur, and one each from Durg, Mahasamund, Balrampur, Dhamtari, Korba, Raipur and Bastar, he said.

Earlier in the day, seventeen patients were discharged from different hospitals following recovery, he said.

"Ten patients were discharged from AIIMS Raipur, five from COVID hospital Mana Raipur and two from COVID hospital Bilaspur," he said.

The state's COVID-19 count is now 415, though active cases are 314 as 100 people have recovered, and one patient has died.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases - 415, new cases- 16, deaths- 1, discharged- 100, active cases- 314, people tested so far-63,992.

