Bikaner, Oct 4 (PTI) A man was killed and another injured after three people hit them with a vehicle over a dispute in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said.

The victims, Hetram and Imilal, were sitting along the roadside Saturday night when Ajeet Kulhadiya, Mahendra Kulhadiya and Raju Meghwal committed the crime.

Hetram died, while Imilal was critical, the police said.

"The three accused have been detained and being interrogated in connection with the murder,” the police said.

