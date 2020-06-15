Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Raj: 2 Held with Rs 16 Lakh Hawala Money

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 08:32 PM IST
Jaipur, Jun 15 (PTI) The Special Operations Group of Rajasthan Police has caught two people with Rs 16 lakh hawala money in Jodhpur city, officials said on Monday.

Following a tip off, a team of the SOG caught Murlidhar Daga (62) and Mukesh (19) with the cash.

“Both the accused are being interrogated to ascertain as to whom the money was to be delivered,” ADG ATS and SOG Anil Paliwal said here on Monday.

The accused along with the money were handed over to Mahamandir Police Station for further action.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

