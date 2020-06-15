India News | Raj: 2 Held with Rs 16 Lakh Hawala Money

Jaipur, Jun 15 (PTI) The Special Operations Group of Rajasthan Police has caught two people with Rs 16 lakh hawala money in Jodhpur city, officials said on Monday.

Following a tip off, a team of the SOG caught Murlidhar Daga (62) and Mukesh (19) with the cash.

Also Read | Two Indian Embassy Officials Detained by Pakistan Freed, Say Reports: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

“Both the accused are being interrogated to ascertain as to whom the money was to be delivered,” ADG ATS and SOG Anil Paliwal said here on Monday.

The accused along with the money were handed over to Mahamandir Police Station for further action.

Also Read | Health Ministry Releases 'Guidance Document on Appropriate Management of Suspect/Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 at Railway Coaches COVlD Care Centers'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)