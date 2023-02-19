Dholpur, Feb 19 (PTI) Two people were killed and three others were injured in a collision between a car and a truck on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway here on Sunday, police said.

Those injured have been sent to the district hospital of this Rajasthan district for treatment. A critically-injured woman has been referred to Agra in Uttar Pradesh for treatment, they said.

Also Read | SNM Ubayidullah Dies: Senior DMK Leader and Former Tamil Nadu Minister Passes Away at 83.

According to police, the accident took place due to steering failure of the truck. As a result, it crossed the divider and came in front of the car.

Four women were on their way to the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan, UP from Madhya Pradesh's Morena by car, they said.

Also Read | NCP Leader Sharad Pawar Agrees With Amit Shah, Says Home Minister's Views on Cooperative Sector 'Appropriate'.

Car driver Mukesh (30) and Nikita Gupta (45) died on the spot.

Police said both vehicles have been seized.

Bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Action will be taken by registering a case against the truck driver, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)