Kota (Raj), Jul 23 (PTI) Two labourers, who were riding a tractor with a heap of paddy to be sowed, died after the vehicle overturned burying them both underneath the pile, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in a field near Phraladpura village under the Kaithun police station of Kota district on Saturday.

One another labourer with the two on the tractor also reportedly sustained a minor injury in the mishap and was discharged from the hospital after primary medical care, they said.

The two deceased labourers were identified as Pawan Kumar Yadav (22), a resident of Katihar district in Bihar, and Sonu Murmu (19) of Purnia district in Bihar.

The police lodged a case of negligent driving against the tractor driver and began an investigation into the matter, SHO at Kaithun police station Mahendra Maru said.

The two bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem later in the day on Saturday, he added.

