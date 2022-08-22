Jaipur, Aug 22 (PTI) In separate incidents, two 15-year-old girls delivered babies following which rape cases have been registered in Rajasthan's Banswara and Dungarpur districts, police said.

While the baby boy delivered by one girl survived, the baby girl delivered by another did not survive, they said.

SHO of Banswara Sadar Police Station Tej Singh said a rape case was registered against a local man after the girl delivered a boy on Sunday.

The girl had complained of stomach ache after which she was admitted to a district hospital.

"Diagnosis revealed that she was pregnant," he said.

In Dungarpur, a rape case was registered against an unidentified accused by the girl's father at Dowda police station, SHO Kamlesh Chaudhary said.

He said the girl is admitted to a hospital.

