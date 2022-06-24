Bikaner, Jun 24 (PTI) Two youths have been detained for demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from BJP's Dehat district president here by threatening to implicate him in a sleazy video case, police said Friday.

A case was registered in this regard at the Bichhwal police station late on Thursday night.

SHO Manoj Sharma said that according to the case registered by BJP's Dehat district president Tarachand Saraswat, some people are threatening to implicate him in a sleazy video case if he does not pay a ransom of Rs 50 lakh.

According to the complainant, different people have been making the ransom call for some time, Sharma said.

On the basis of the registered report, a case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the IPC and IT Act, the SHO said, adding that both the persons are being interrogated.

