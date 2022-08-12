Jaipur, Aug 12 (PTI) Three people were arrested for allegedly smuggling bovines in a truck from Bharatpur to Haryana, police said on Friday.

Acting on the information of the villagers, police team arrested three smugglers during a blockade in the Nagar police station area on Wednesday at 3:00 am, Bharatpur SP Shyam Singh said.

Also Read | #WATCH | There Were Tussles when We Were Opponents…Once Nitish Ji While Being Angry … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The three arrested smugglers identified as Tahir Meo (48), Toufiq Meo (30) and residents of Palwal, Haryana and Sabir Meo (24) have been admitted to RBM Hospital in Bharatpur for treatment after suffering injuries while trying to flee, he said.

12 live bovines have been handed over to Jai Shri Gaushala, the SP said, adding, three cows that were found dead have been buried after post-mortem.

Also Read | GST on Rent for Business Entities Only & Not When Rented to a Private Person for Personal Use, Government Clarifies.

One country-made pistol and nine live cartridges were also recovered from the smugglers, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)