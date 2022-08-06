Jaipur, Aug 6 (PTI) Three girls drowned in a pond while taking bath in Rajasthan's Karauli District on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Murila village of the district, tehsildar Mahendra Kumar said.

The deceased were identified as Rajkumari (11), Sanai (12) and Gaura (12).

Bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem, he added. PTI AG

