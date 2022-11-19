Jaipur, Nov 19 (PTI) Five men, including three BSF personnel, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly gang-raping a woman in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, a police official said.

The victim informed the Raisingh Nagar police station about the alleged incident that took place on Friday night, following which an FIR was registered, a medical examination of the woman was conducted and evidences were collected.

Five accused were arrested after the statement of the woman was recorded in front of the magistrate.

The accused include one head constable and two constables of the Border Security Force (BSF) posted in the local battalion, SP Sri Ganganagar Anand Sharma told PTI.

"The 35-year old woman reached the police station in the morning and said that persons known to her took her to a place on the pretext of buying her ghee and other items. The accused took her to a secluded place where a BSF personnel was already present. The woman said that both of them then raped her," he said.

After this, he said, the accused called three more persons, including two BSF men, who also raped her.

"Looking at the sensitivity of the case, the police teams collected evidence and a medical examination was conducted. Her statement was also recorded by magistrate today. The case was found true in the initial probe and all the five accused were detained," he said.

The officer said the BSF authorities were informed after the personnel's involvement became clear.

"The BSF authorities cooperated and detained the three personnel in their campus and from there our team brought them to the police station," he said.

