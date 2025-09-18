Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), September 18 (ANI): Carrying forward the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', a special cultural presentation was organised at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, on his birthday on September 17, where tribal children of Arunachal Pradesh presented regional and Indian classical vocal and performance arts.

Initiated and envisioned by the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), reflecting his deep commitment to promoting Indian music and performing arts in the State, the vibrant and colourful cultural event gave the local talented youth a platform to shine. What made the programme truly remarkable is that tribal children from Arunachal Pradesh brought to life the diverse cultural traditions of India, from the grace of Kathak from Uttar Pradesh to the vibrancy of Garba from Gujarat, from the elegance of Bharatanatyam from Tamil Nadu to the rhythm of Lavani from Maharashtra.

Adding to the rich diversity, the soulful Carnatic vocal recital by Ashapmai Dellang and Behelti Ama, popularly known as the Wakro Sisters and the melodious Hindustani classical vocal performance by Jikeshen Pul made the presentation a perfect example of the talent of people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Participating students from the CK Bliss, an institute that preserves and nurtures young talent, keeping alive the rich traditions of timeless cultural heritage, presented Gujarati Garba, Bharatnatyam and Marathi Lavani on the occasion. A student of VKV, Nirjuli, Manami Moyir Gamlin, presented a Kathak performance. Divas Dance Group, champions of Arunachal Super Dancer Season 5 and Puroik Dance Troupe, presented the traditional Dances, reflecting the variant and rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the youth of Arunachal Pradesh are immensely talented, and the cultural presentation stands as a testament to their abilities. Appreciating the students for their performances, he remarked that the participants are the true torchbearers of the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

The Governor presented letters of appreciation to the CK Bliss participants of the Statehood Day functions and conferred the Governor's Medallion on Jikeshen Pul, Ashapmai Dellang, and Behelti Ama.

He also felicitated the Diwas and Puroik Cultural Teams, along with the Institute of CK Bliss, with the prestigious Governor's Rising Sun Plaque in recognition of their outstanding contribution to preserving and promoting cultural heritage.

State Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who graced the cultural presentation, appreciated the participants for their enthralling performances.

He expressed pleasant surprise at the depth of their talent and creativity, noting that such displays of artistry by the youth reflect the vibrant cultural spirit of Arunachal Pradesh and its promising future.

State Home Minister Mama Natung and Art & Culture Minister Dasanglu Pul also attended the function. (ANI)

