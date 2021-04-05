Jaipur, Apr 5 (PTI) Webcasting technology will be used to prevent undesirable activities, including booth capturing, riot and unauthorised entry, at 10 per cent polling booths during the upcoming Rajasthan assembly bypolls, officials said on Monday.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said 1,145 polling stations have been set up for the bypolls on April 17.

Of these, 100 sensitive polling stations will be monitored through web cameras. A total of 39 polling stations of Sahada Assembly in Bhilwara district, 35 in Rajsamand and 26 polling stations in Sujangarh Assembly constituency of Churu district will be monitored through the technique, he said.

The official noted that the department is committed to conduct free, fair and peaceful voting in the three legislative assemblies.

Giving more details of the security set-up, he said a control room with all technical facilities has been established at the district level for quick effective action on possible incidents and on information received from web cameras installed in the polling stations.

Gupta underlined that continuous monitoring from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer at the state level will be done, which can also be seen by the Election Commission of India.

He said in the installation of web cameras, special care will be taken to record every activity of voters, that is, from entering the room to their exit, without affecting the confidentiality of voting.

The chief electoral officer added that this technique will not only control anti-social elements on the polling day, but will be helpful in keeping an eye on voters' activities, fairness and internal activities of the personnel engaged in election work.

