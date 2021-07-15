New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has assured that tap water supply to every rural household in the state will be provided by 2024 under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Jal Shakti ministry said on Thursday.

"In a virtual meeting with the visiting central team led by the Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Jal Jeevan Mission, Bharat Lal, Gehlot assured that the JJM will be implemented in the State in mission-mode, ensuring 'no one is left out' with focus on sustainable source for assured tap water supply on long term basis. He also emphasised on making the mission a people's movement," the ministry said in a statement.

Lal, who is in Rajasthan to review the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission, also had a discussion with state's Chief Secretary N K Aryaon. Additional Chief Secretary, Sudhansh Pant and Director, NJJM, Roopa Mishra were also present in the meeting.

To assist the state to achieve 'Har Ghar Jal', Union Jal Shakti minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has also approved central allocation of Rs 10,180 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission in 2021-22, a four-fold increase from Rs 2,522.03 crore allocated in 2020-21, the ministry said.

In his letter to Gehlot, Shekhawat assured full assistance to the state for making provision of tap water supply in every rural home by 2024, and urged the chief minister to expedite the Jal Jeevan Mission implementation.

Currently, Rajasthan ranks 26th in the county with respect to tap connection coverage with only 20.1 per cent reach against a national average of 40.9 per cent.

Goa, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Puducherry have achieved 100 per cent household connection in rural areas and have become 'Har Ghar Jal'. At present, in 72 districts and in more than 1 lakh villages, every household has tap water supply, the ministry added.

