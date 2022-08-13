Jaipur, Aug 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the tricolour at his official residence here on Saturday.

The entire country is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the 75th anniversary of Independent India, he said.

Also Read | Watch | A Guinness World Record Was Set in Chandigarh, as Many as 5885 Students Came … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The national flag is a symbol of the nation's pride, valour and sacrifice, he said.

The chief minister has appealed to the people of the state to hoist the tricolour at every house, a release said.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022: President Droupadi Murmu To Address the Nation on Eve of I-Day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)