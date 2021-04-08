Kota, Apr 8 (PTI) A cashier of Rajasthan's Elementary Education Department was on Thursday arrested for allegedly defrauding the state exchequer of Rs 2.36 crore over seven years ago.

Accused Giriraj Verma, 42, had been on run for the last four years after transferring the huge amount of fund from the Department's bank account to his relatives between 2014 and 2016, Kota Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sharad Choudhary said.

Verma had committed fraud during his posting as the cashier in the Block Elementary Education office in the Kherabad area of Kota district.

A resident of Vivekanand Nagar under R K Puram police station of Kota city, the accused was arrested from the Dhabadeh area under Modak police station, the SP said.

Ten other people, including the cashier's wife, have already been arrested for their involvement in the fraud, the SP said.

The case against Verma and others was registered in 2017 after the fraud came to the notice, the SP said.

For the last four years after the registration of a case of cheating, forgery and other penal offences, Verma had been on run, spending time in various states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, the SP said.

