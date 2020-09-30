Jaipur, Sep 30 (PTI) Expressing concern over the rising number of coronavirus positive cases, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday appealed to people to maintain social distancing and wear masks to prevent themselves from the pandemic infection.

He said a mass movement for creating awareness among the people for wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and taking other precautionary measures would be launched on October 2.

The Governor said the coronavirus pandemic is a very serious problem and he has been constantly discussing the situation in the state with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a Raj Bhawan statement said.

He said the protection is very important and the people must follow the anti-COVID guidelines.

The government said the people should also encourage others to follow health-related protocols to contain its spread.

