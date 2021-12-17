Jaipur, Dec 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Friday said that his government is committed to protecting art and literature and ensuring the welfare of artists.

He said writers and artists are constantly being encouraged by his government.

Gehlot made the claim while digitally addressing the closing ceremony of a five-day National Natyashastra Workshop organised by the Department of Art and Culture in Jodhpur.

A state government statement quoted the chief minister as saying that in the adverse circumstances of Covid, more than 9,800 artists were given financial support under the 'Mukhyamantri Kalakar Sahayata Yojana' and about 350 folk artists under the 'Mukhyamantri Lok Kalakar Protsahan Yojana'.

Gehlot said his government is preparing an artist directory, enlisting the names of the artists in the state.

