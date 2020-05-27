India News | Raj Govt Provides Relaxation in Appointments of 71 Dependents of State Govt Employees

Jaipur, May 27 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has provided relaxation in appointments on compassionate grounds to 71 dependents of state government employees, according to a statement.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has provided relaxation in age limit, late application cases and other issues in appointments under compassionate ground, it said.

About 2,208 such appointments have been made in 72 departments in the last 1.5 years.

Among them, 749 appointments have been made in the secondary education department, 252 in the medical and health department, 177 in police, 116 in the water department, 106 in the forest department, 80 in the animal husbandry department, 78 in the public works department and 68 in the water resources department, the statement said.

