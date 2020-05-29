India News | Raj Guv, CM Condole Death of Veerendra Kumar, Jogi

Jaipur, May 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot condoled the death of Rajya Sabha member Veerendra Kumar and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi.

Governor Mishra prayed for the peace to the departed souls and courage for the bereaved families.

Gehlot said in this hour of grief "my prayers are with Kumar's family members".

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Rajya Sabha MP and MD Mathrubhumi group, Shri MP Veerendra Kumar ji. My condolence to his family, may his soul find peace," Pilot tweeted.

"The passing away of Jogi is an irreparable loss to the political circle," he added.

Jogi, 74, died on Friday at a private hospital in Raipur after battling for life for the last 20 days.

Kumar, a Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala, died on Thursday at a private hospital in Kozhikode following a cardiac arrest.

