India News | Raj Health Minister Congratulates Tea,m of SMS Doctors for Conducting 1L Corona Tests

Jaipur, May 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Friday congratulated the entire team of state-run SMS Hospital's Microbiology Department for conducting one lakh RT-PCR tests since the outbreak of coronavirus infection in the state.

More than 35 lakh tests for detecting coronavirus have been conducted in the country, out of which one lakh tests have been done in the SMS Hospital lab in Jaipur, an official statement said, conveying Sharma's congratulatory message to the team of SMS Hospital doctors.

Also Read | PM's Letter to 10 Crore Families on May 29, Virtual Rallies is How BJP Will Mark Completion of One Year of Narendra Modi Government 2.0.

SMS Medical College Principal, Dr Sudhir Bhandari, said the team of the Department of Microbiology of the college started doing RT-PCR test from the beginning of the year.

All the senior residents, residents and paramedical staffers of the lab worked round the clock during the pandemic and have set an example by doing one lakh tests, he said.

Also Read | Mira Rajput Has a Sweet Birthday Wish For Father-In-Law Pankaj Kapur: 'In a family of Alphonsos weâ€™re the Safedas!'.

Dr Bhandari said this record has been possible due to efforts of Dr Nitya Vyas, Dr Rakesh Maheshwari, Dr Bharti Malhotra, Dr Rajni Sharma and Dr Aruna Vyas, besides the dedicated staff of the hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)