New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) An online auction featuring vintage film memorabilia of legendary Bollywood actor-director Raj Kapoor saw bidding wars among fans to own iconic film posters, lobby cards, and photographs of the iconic superstar.

'Raj Kapoor @100', the ongoing online auction by deRivaz & Ives, is garnering huge response from collectors, especially the rare half-sheet poster of 1950 film "Banwra" that fetched an impressive Rs 5.82 lakh against an estimated range of Rs 60,000 to Rs 90,000.

As many as 48 bids were placed to acquire the rare hand-printed first release poster of Raj Kapoor- and Nimmi-starrer film, informed the online auction house.

Another such item that saw a flurry of enthusiastic bidding by collectors was a rare Ukrainian release poster for Raj Kapoor's iconic 1970 film "Mera Naam Joker".

The poster, sold at Rs 1.56 lakh (against the estimated range of Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000), stands testimony to the global influence and popularity of Kapoor, especially across the earlier USSR Soviet regions and much of Eastern Europe.

Showcards of Kapoor's superhit movie "Bobby" (1973), starring his son Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, also saw intense bidding among the collectors before being sold for Rs 1.6 lakh.

"It is still a very negligent involvement compared to the great cinematic cultures of Europe and Hollywood, despite the deep love we hold for our cinema. Hopefully it will change in the coming months and years.

"The success of the 'Raj Kapoor@ 100' auction is a clear indicator of the growing interest in this field," said Sia Gupta, a specialist in the fine arts market at deRivaz & Ives.

Also featured in the auction was an original portrait photograph of Kapoor, personally autographed by the star himself in 1950. The photograph with immense sentimental and historical value was sold at a winning bid of Rs 31,360.

Born on December 14, 1924 to Prithviraj Kapoor in Peshawar (now Pakistan), Kapoor made his official acting debut with the 1947 film "Neel Kamal" and went on to become "the greatest showman of Indian cinema". He made a mark as an actor with films like "Shree 420", "Awaara" and "Barsaat".

At the age of 24, Kapoor became the youngest filmmaker of his time when he made his directorial debut with "Aag" (1948), featuring himself alongside Nargis, Kamini Kaushal and Premnath.

