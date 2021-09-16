Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): The Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday submitted a 1500-page supplementary charge sheet before Esplanade Court in connection with the pornography case against businessman Raj Kundra.

As per information shared by Mumbai police on Thursday, the 1500-page charge sheet contains the statements of 43 witnesses including Kundra's wife and actress Shilpa Shetty.

The statements of actors Sherlyn Chopra, Sejal Shah, many models and employees of Kundra's company have been recorded in the charge sheet.

The charge sheet also includes the names of two wanted accused in the case.

Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. (ANI)

