Jaipur, Oct 19 (PTI) The nomination process for ward councillor elections in six municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota was completed on Monday, officials said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to the people to follow COVID-19 protocol while voting.

Monday was the last day of filing nomination for the polls in 560 wards of six newly-formed municipal corporations including Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South.

The BJP and Congress candidates filed their nomination on the last day. The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has also announced to contest the election.

According to a spokesperson of the State Election Department, the nomination papers will be scrutinised on Tuesday.

Candidates can withdraw their names by October 22 and the election symbols will be allotted on October 23, the official said.

Polling for Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North and Kota North will be held on October 29 while Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur South and Kota South municipal corporations will vote on November 1.

The counting of votes will take place on November 3 from 9 am onwards.

Gehlot requested the candidates and their associates to take special care during the election campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The whole world is going through a crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the advice of medical experts, wearing masks and keeping social distance is the surest way to prevent this disease, Gehlot said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed confidence of winning the elections.

State President Satish Poonia told reporters in the state office that the saffron party will get a strong majority of votes in all the six municipal corporations.

He said that the BJP is contesting elections in all the 250 wards of both the municipal corporations of Jaipur and has fielded relatively energetic candidates who will be aided by the party's social engineering techniques.

