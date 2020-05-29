India News | Raj: People Get Some Respite from Intense Heat, Rain Likely on Saturday

Jaipur, May 29 (PTI) People of Rajasthan received some respite from the searing heat on Friday due to change in weather conditions caused by a western disturbance, a meteorological department official said.

In most cities, the maximum temperature dropped by 6 to 7 degrees Celsius, he said.

At 43.8 degrees Celsius, Kota was the hottest place in the state, followed by Churu where the maximum temperature settled at 43.5 degrees. On Wednesday, Churu had recorded a maximum temperature of 50 degrees.

The maximum temperature in Bikaner settled at 41.5 degrees Celsius followed by 39 in Sriganganagar, 43 in Jaisalmer, 41.8 in Jaipur, 41.6 in Barmer, 41.5 in Ajmer and 40.1 in Jodhpur.

According to the Met department, people of the state are likely to get more relief from the intense heat in the coming days and thunderstorms and hailstorms are likely to lash Bikaner, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota and Bharatpur divisions of the state on Saturday.

Due to a western disturbance and easterly winds in the lower level of the atmosphere along with the high amount of moisture flow from the Arabian Sea, storms, rain and gusty winds are likely at many places in Rajasthan over the next four to five days, the official said.

