Jaipur, Oct 13 (PTI) The Rajasthan police on Tuesday launched a campaign to spread awareness among woman about the crime against them and to educate them of their rights and ways to secure justice if they end up becoming its victims.

Named 'AAWAJ' -- Action Against Women-related crime and Awareness for Justice – the campaign was launched by Civil Rights and Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the police and will run across the state to generate gender equality and curb crimes against women.

In the first month of the campaign from October 13 to November 12, special efforts will be made to curb rape incidents, besides spreading awareness about the laws related to women safety, said Additional Director General of Police (Civil Rights and AHT) Ravi Prakash Meharda.

In a letter to all district superintendents of police and Jodhpur and Jaipur police commissioners, he said in the first month, the campaign would also strive to make youths understand about the importance of respecting women.

In letters issued on Monday, he said departments like police, women and child affairs, education, rural development and panchayati raj, health and social justice will jointly make efforts to create awareness about women safety and rights.

The superintendents of police will coordinate with the respective district collectors and organise 'Apni Baat' to hold talks to spread awareness over laws related to crime against women and their legal remedies.

The additional and deputy SP rank officials will participate at least four times in a month in the Apni Baat program at panchayat level and will make people aware of the various legal provisions.

The SPs through self-help groups, skill development programs, Nehru Yuva Kendras, Scout Guides and NGOs will ensure effective publicity of the laws related to women safety, the letter said.

During the AAWAJ campaign, street plays and puppet shows for spreading awareness about laws for women safety and security will also be held, the letter said.

