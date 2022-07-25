Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) A quack was arrested for allegedly raping a woman at his clinic in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Monday.

"The accused Masruddin alias Masar Mohammad (38), a resident of Tijara town of Alwar, was arrested on a complaint lodged by the woman's husband at Gopalgarh police station," Bharatpur SP Shyam Singh said.

Also Read | West Bengal SSC Recruitment Case: 'I Will Not Spare My Own Minister if Found Guilty', Says CM Mamata Banerjee.

He said that the victim along with her husband had gone to the quack's clinic for treatment on Saturday. There, the accused raped her and threatened to kill her if she informed about it to anyone.

He is being interrogated by the police.

Also Read | Chinese Digital Loansharks Spreading Wings in India, Scale of Illegal Scams Increase.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)