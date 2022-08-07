Jaipur, Aug 7 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 600 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of infections in the state to 12,97,262 and fatalities to 9,590, an official said on Sunday.

Presently, 3,438 patients are undergoing treatment in the state.

Also Read | 5th #T20I: #India Stand-in Captain #HardikPandya Wins Toss, Opts to Bat Against … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Of the total infections reported on Sunday, 176 were recorded in the capital Jaipur, 109 in Alwar, 38 each in Udaipur and Nagaur, 37 in Jodhpur, 34 in Chittorgarh and 31 in Ajmer, the health official said.

Total 177 patients have been cured and discharged on Sunday.

Also Read | Goat Pox: Punjab Govt Procures 66,666 Doses of Vaccine To Protect Livestock From the Contagious Disease.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)