Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) MNS chief Raj Thackeray was fined Rs 1,000 for not wearing a face mask aboard a boat to Mandwa jetty in adjoining Raigad district, sources said on Monday.

The incident happened on Friday when Thackeray, along with some family members and friends, was on board the Mumbai-Mandva RoRo boat.

Also Read | Digital Marketing Expert & Entrepreneur Gaurav Madaan Talks About Reviving Local Businesses During COVID Crisis.

Officials on the boat pointed out that he had flouted the COVID-19 norms mandating wearing of mask in public, after which he paid the Rs 1,000 fine, the sources said.

The roll on-roll off (RoRo)-cum-passenger ferry service between Mumbai and Mandwa near Alibaug, allowing passengers to board along with their vehicles, was launched in March. PTI

Also Read | Donald Trump to Nominate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Replacement by End of Week.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)