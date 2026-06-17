India News | Rajahmundry Adulterated Milk Case: Former MP Margani Bharat Accuses Andhra Govt of Negligence in Treatment of Affected Children

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): YSR Congress Party leader and former MP Margani Bharat demanded immediate action and accountability from the Andhra Pradesh government following the devastating adulterated milk case here, citing the continued struggle of infant survivors who are still battling life-threatening complications.

Highlighting the perceived failure of the administration to provide necessary support, former MP Bharath Margani asserted, "The consumption of adulterated milk issue took place four months ago in Andhra Pradesh in Rajamahendravaram city. 16 people died from the consumption of adulterated milk. In fact, when you take the history of this particular case in the past, never before in the whole country, anybody who was killed or maybe dead just for the consumption of the nutritious milk, this has never happened, and this is the first case; in fact, it happened in Andhra Pradesh."

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Bharath Margani demanded government accountability, citing the continued struggle of infant survivors who are still battling life-threatening complications.

"And my straight question to this Government of Andhra Pradesh and Mr Chief Minister is, what report, action taken report was taken after the four months of the time. We have never witnessed this kind of situation before, and these are the two families and one small baby, an infant, which are 5 months old," he said.

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Expressing frustration over the state's alleged indifference toward survivors, Bharath Margani said, "She is battling for her life in the hospital, in the Rainbow Hospital. Now, the government is not in a position to take hold of the baby's treatment, and they have insisted that the hospital management discharge the baby even before recovery and earlier."

Former MP claimed that victims of the Rajamahendravaram adulterated milk incident, which occurred four months ago, are being prematurely discharged from hospital care despite ongoing health risks.

Bharath Margani stated that the families of survivors are still fighting for medical security, arguing that the government has failed to address the long-term health crises faced by child survivors.

He said, "After all these many years, if any, uh, serious complication happens for this both childs, is the government going to take responsibility or not? That is the only crux of the issue and therefore, uh, we are not going to leave this government; we want the government to take responsibility for the whole episode."

Bharath Margani further announced that affected families have approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to protest the government's failure to uphold medical promises.

"We have approached the National Human Rights Commission also, and we have written a complaint to the Human Rights Commission, and the government has to discharge their own duties in terms of this particular issue," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)