Jaipur, Sep 21 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 16 more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Monday, taking the death toll in the state to 1,352, while 1,892 fresh cases pushed the caseload to 1,16,881, according to a health department bulletin.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 18,245 and 95,906 people have been discharged from various health facilities after treatment till now, it said.

So far, Jaipur has recorded 311 deaths, Jodhpur 133, Bikaner 103, Ajmer 96, Kota 94, Bharatpur 75, Pali 56, Nagaur 46, Udaipur 43, Alwar 34, Barmer 27 and Dholpur 24.

Among the new cases, 389 were reported from Jaipur, 324 from Jodhpur, 110 from Pali, 105 from Udaipur, 98 from Bhilwara and 92 from Alwar.

