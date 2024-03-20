Jaipur, Mar 20 (PTI) The process of filing nominations for the first phase of voting in the Lok Sabha polls for 12 seats in Rajasthan started on Wednesday, with two candidates filing their documents, officials said.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta said a candidate each from the Jaipur and Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituencies presented their papers on the first day of nomination filing.

Shashank submitted his nomination as an independent candidate from the Jaipur seat while Right to Recall Party candidate Aditya Prakash Sharma filed his papers from the Jaipur Rural constituency.

The CEO said nominations can be filed till March 27, barring on March 23, 24 and 25 due to government holidays.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on March 28, whereas the candidatures can be withdrawn till March 30.

Voting will take place on April 19.

In the first phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, voting will be held in 12 constituencies in Rajasthan -- Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur -- on April 19.

