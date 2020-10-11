Jaipur, Oct 11 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 14 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Sunday, taking the death toll in the state to 1,650, a health department bulletin said.

The state also reported 2,144 new cases on Sunday. The total number of infected people now stands at 1,59,052, out of which, 21,412 are under treatment, it said.

As per the bulletin, 1,35,106 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

In Jaipur, the COVID-19 death toll is 336 followed by 156 in Jodhpur, 123 in Bikaner, 119 in Ajmer, 107 in Kota, 85 in Bharatpur, 71 in Pali, 49 in Nagaur, 54 in Udaipur, 46 in Alwar, 42 in Sikar, 30 in Barmer, 26 in Dholpur and 25 in Rajsamand.

Of the 2,144 fresh COVID-19 cases, 389 were recorded in Jaipur, 303 in Jodhpur, 346 in Bikaner, 152 in Alwar, 100 in Kota, 96 in Ajmer besides the cases reported in other districts of the state, the bulletin added.

