Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], February 4 (ANI): Three people died and one was injured after a car collided with a roadside pole on Didwana Road in Sikar, Rajasthan, on Sunday night, the Station House Officer (SHO) said.

SHO Rakesh Kumar said that the accident occurred near Gangaur Hotel, leaving the four youths severely injured.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Four of Family Killed After Truck Hits Their Car in Udhampur District (Watch Video).

"This accident happened on Didwana Road after 2 o'clock in the night. Before Gangaur Hotel, the car collided with a big pole of the municipality. A total of four people were sitting in the car, who were taken to Losal CHC for treatment," Rakesh Kumar said.

The victims were rushed to Losal CHC for treatment, where the three persons succumbed to their injuries. Sunil Jat, the lone survivor, is now undergoing medical care.

Also Read | PM Modi in Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Dedicates, Lays Foundation Stone for Multiple Projects Worth Rs 11,600 Crore in Guwahati (Watch Video).

The individuals were identified as Shishram Ola (20), Dharmendra Jat (19), and Lokesh Jat (20), while another, was Sunil Jat (15).

The devastated family revealed that the group had left home around midnight to drop someone off after attending a relative's wedding.

"Today was the wedding of my maternal uncle's daughter. They had left home at 12:00 am in the night by car to drop someone and while returning when this accident happened. In the accident, a cousin and a total of three people died. Out of the four, one got injured and is undergoing treatment. This incident happened near the Gangaur Hotel ahead of Losal," relative Surendra said.

The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

Post-mortem examinations are scheduled for the deceased, and their bodies will be released to grieving relatives after the procedures are completed.

"Now after getting the post-mortem done in the morning, the bodies will be handed over to the relatives," Rakesh Kumar said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)