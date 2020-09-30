Dungarpur (Rajasthan) [India], September 30 (ANI): As many as 55 people have been arrested so far in connection with violence in Dungarpur here, police said.

"35 cases have been registered at Sadar and Bichhiwara police stations and 55 people have been arrested in connection with violence in Dungarpur, Rajasthan. Raids are being conducted to nab the rest of the accused. Efforts are being made to recover looted items," Jay Yadav, Dungarpur Superintendent of Police (SP) told ANI.

On Thursday, protestors from tribal communities had blocked National Highway 8 near Dungarpur and pelted stones on police personnel during a demonstration demanding recruitment of reserved category candidates on 1,167 vacant unreserved positions for teachers from 2018. (ANI)

