Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 15 (ANI): A total of 59 office bearers of the Tonk unit of the Congress resigned on Tuesday, after the removal of Sachin Pilot as the Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief.

Apart from them, Chunnilal Chadwas, the district Congress president of Pali, also resigned from his post. Explaining the reason behind this decision, Chadwas said he was "hurt by the undemocratic removal of Sachin Pilot as state unit chief".

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Governor Kalraj Mishra, asking him to drop Pilot and his loyalists from the council of ministers in the state.

Since the last couple of days, the Chief Minister held a couple of meetings with his loyalists to take stalk of the situation. Pilot has claimed that Gehlot does not enjoy the confidence of the Assembly anymore.

However, a source close to Pilot said that the former Deputy Chief Minister was not planning to join the BJP. (ANI)

