Jaipur, Apr 2 (PTI) Six inmates of a juvenile correctional home in Hanumangarh district have escaped, police here said on Saturday.

The incident happened late Friday night, they said.

Hanumangarh Junction Police Station SHO Ashok Bishnoi said all the escapees were between 14 and 17 years of age.

“They are being searched for,” he said.

Another officer said that the inmates had gone to sleep after having dinner Friday night. They fled the prison around 3 am, he said.

