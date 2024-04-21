Jhalawar (Rajasthan) [India], April 21 (ANI): As many as nine people, who were returning from a wedding in Madhya Pradesh, died in a road accident after a truck collided with a van in Jhalawar in Rajasthan, on Sunday morning.

Richa Tomar, Superintendent of Police, Jhalawar, said the deceased were on the way home when the vehicle in which they were travelling in collided with a truck.

Also Read | Pregnant With Twins, Woman Tied to Bed and Set on Fire by Husband in Punjab's Amritsar; NCW Seeks Detailed Action Report in Three Days.

The accused in the incident have been arrested.

The Superintendent of Police, Richa Tomar said, "Nine people died in a road accident in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan. The victims in the car were returning from a marriage procession when the incident took place. The accused was arrested. Police are questioning him and further investigation is underway."

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Re-Polling Announced at 11 Polling Booths in Manipur on April 22 After Incidents of Firing, Clashes Reported.

Aklera police station in-charge Sandeep Bishnoi said all the deceased belong to the Bagri community. The family members have been informed about the accident. The bodies were kept in the community health centre of Aklera.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)