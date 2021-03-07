Jaipur, Mar 7 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 176 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday which pushed the state's tally to 3,21,532, according to a health department bulletin.

No fresh fatalities were reported in the state. The death toll stands at 2,789, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, Dungarpur recorded 29, Jaipur 24, Udaipur 19, Jodhpur 17, Kota 14, Bhilwara 12, Jhalawar 11 and Rajsamand 10, it said.

As many as 1,755 patients are under treatment and 3,16,988 people have been discharged after treatment, it added.

So far, Jaipur has reported 519 deaths, Jodhpur 307, Ajmer 222, Kota 169, Bikaner 167, Udaipur 123, Bharatpur 120, Pali 109 and Sikar 101.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)