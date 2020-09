Jaipur, Sep 25 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has approved an additional Rs 132.43 crore for distribution of free wheat to all beneficiary families under the National Food Security Scheme.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal of the Food and Civil Supplies Department to to ensure "nobody sleeps hungry" amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to an official statement.

The amount will be used for procuring wheat from the Food Corporation of India for distribution among beneficiaries under the Food Security Scheme from July 2020 to November 2020.

Rs 100.35 crore out of the sanctioned amount will come from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The chief minister has also approved an additional budget provision of Rs 11.10 crore for Aadhaar seeding and e-KYC with ration cards of all the beneficiaries of the food security scheme under 'One Nation, One Ration Card'.

This seeding work is to be done by booth level officers (BLO), the statement said.

